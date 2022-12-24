Left Menu

Patnaik announces 100 more hostels for SC & ST students in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 00:20 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that the construction of 100 more hostels for SC and ST students in the state will be completed by December 2023.

Patnaik made this announcement while addressing the concluding session of the 'Sargiful' festival. The event was attended by 1,200 students belonging to the Schedule Tribes and the Scheduled Caste categories. As many as 170 teachers, imparting education to ST and SC students, also attended the festival.

Noting that five lakh SC/ST children are currently staying in various government hostels of the state, Patnaik said another 100 such facilities will be set up for accommodation for more students.

He congratulated the children and teachers who successfully passed the matriculation examination.

"Go ahead with a competitive attitude and gain a reputation in life. You strive for success, my blessings are with you,'' the CM told the students.

Citing the example of prominent sportsperson Dilip Tirkey, Patnaik said Dilip, an Odia person, became the captain of the Indian hockey team and is now the president of Hockey India due to his skill and hard work. Tirkey is a role model for youths, the chief minister said.

Patnaik also released a souvenir named 'Sargiful' and digitally launched a poster book on holistic education.

Jagannath Saraka, the minister of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, highlighted various initiatives taken by his department for the tribal children.

'Sargiful' festival has been organised for the last 12 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

