MP: Music teacher booked for sexually abusing 15-year-old student

PTI | Indore | Updated: 24-12-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 12:15 IST
MP: Music teacher booked for sexually abusing 15-year-old student
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have registered a case against a 31-year-old music teacher for allegedly sexually abusing his teenage girl student in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday, he said.

''As per the complaint lodged by the 15-year-old girl, she went to the music teacher's house in Ayodhyapuri Colony around 3 pm on Friday to attend the class. However, he took her to a room on the ground floor instead of their classroom located on the second floor,'' Rau police station in-charge N S Raghuvanshi said.

There, the accused started touching the girl inappropriately and held her hand, he said.

''Scared, the girl rushed out of the room and ran towards her residence. After reaching home, she narrated it to her mother, who took her to the police station and lodged the complaint,'' he added.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the music teacher, he said. Police have launched a search for the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

