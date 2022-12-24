Left Menu

PM Modi to attend 'Veer Bal Diwas' programme in Delhi on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 20:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a ''historic'' programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on December 26, his office said.

Modi will attend a 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by about 300 'Baal Kirtanis' and also flag off a march-past by about 3,000 children in Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The government is organising interactive and participative events all over the country to inform and educate the citizens, especially young children, about the story of exemplary courage of the 'sahibzades', the children of the last Sikh guru Gobind Singh, who laid down their lives while defending their faith, it said.

Essay writing, quiz competitions and other activities will be organised in schools and colleges across the country. Digital exhibitions will be set up at public places like railway stations, petrol pumps and airports, among others, the statement said.

All over the country, programmes will be organised where dignitaries will narrate the life story and sacrifice of the martyred sons of the last Sikh guru, the statement said.

On January 9 this year, the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh guru's sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh.

