Left Menu

Don't force Hindu children to dress up as Santa Claus, VHP tells MP schools

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-12-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 20:14 IST
Don't force Hindu children to dress up as Santa Claus, VHP tells MP schools
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked schools in Madhya Pradesh not to ask ''Sanatan Hindu'' students to dress up as Santa Claus and bring Christmas trees without their parents' permission.

A release from the right-wing outfit claimed that some schools were forcing students to dress up as Santa Claus as part of Christmas celebrations.

It was an ''attack'' on Hindu culture and a conspiracy to inspire Hindu children to adopt Christianity, it alleged.

The VHP `Madhya Bharat' unit also claimed in the release that such a directive from schools would entail financial loss for the parents as they would have to buy the Santa Claus attire.

''Children should be made (dressed up as) Ram, Krishna, Gautam Buddha, Mahavir, Guru Govind Singh, great revolutionaries but not Santa. Bharat is the land of saints and not Santa,'' the outfit said.

''Therefore, all the schools are requested not to dress up Hindu children as Santa Claus without the prior permission of the parents and if any school does so, VHP will take statutory legal action against the school concerned,'' the statement added.

A letter to this effect was being sent to schools in 16 districts in Madhya Pradesh which are part of 32 organisational districts of the outfit, VHP Madhya Bharat Prant Prachar Pramukh Jitendra Chouhan told PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; BioNTech starts human trial to test malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U.S. courts

SPECIAL REPORT-The Michigan lawyer pushing Trump’s voter-fraud fictions in U...

 United States
3
No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

No oxygen needed for these minerals to form on Mars

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have arrived at German embassy; Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalization, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccines for German expatriates in China have ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022