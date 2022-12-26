Finance Minister Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 12:52 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, sources said.
The 63-year-old has been admitted in a private ward of the hospital.
She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon.
More details are awaited.
