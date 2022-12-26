President Droupadi Murmu begins winter sojourn with temple visit in AP

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday began her five-day winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the presidential retreats, with a temple visit in Andhra Pradesh by launching a project under the Centre's 'PRASHAD' scheme.

Murmu, who landed at the Hyderabad International Airport on Monday morning, flew to Srisailam in AP where she offered prayers at Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika temple.

''Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and CM Shri K Chandrashekar Rao received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Secunderabad for winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam. The President was accorded a guard of honour on her first visit to Telangana,'' the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

''President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh. She inaugurated project of Development of Srisailam Temple under 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)' scheme and inaugurated a Tourism Facilitation Centre,'' a tweet by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The 'PRASHAD' scheme focuses on developing and identifying pilgrimage sites across the country for enriching religious tourism experience.

Later in the evening, Murmu attended a reception hosted by the Telangana Governor at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister did not attend the event.

The President's winter sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam is from December 26 to 30, according to an official statement issued in Delhi.

On December 27, the President will address the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in Hyderabad, it said.

On the same day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in the city and address officer trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR batch) there, the statement said.

Murmu will also inaugurate a wide plate mill facility at Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) in Hyderabad, it said.

On December 28, the President will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at the Bhadrachalam temple under the PRASHAD scheme.

She will also inaugurate the 'Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan' organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad – Telangana as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana.

On the same day, Murmu will visit the Ramappa temple in Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for the development of tourism infrastructure at the Ramappa temple and restoration of the Kameshwaralaya temple, according to the statement.

The President will interact with the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science, BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi in Hyderabad on December 29, the statement said.

On the same day, she will also visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad (in Hyderabad), it said.

On December 30, she will host 'Veer Naris' and other dignitaries over lunch at the Rashtrapati Nilayam before returning to Delhi, it added.

The location of 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad are indicative of the integrative role of the office of the President in the country.

These locations, one in north and another in south, symbolise unity of the country and unity of the nation's diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed in 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single-storied building, it contains 11 rooms in its premises. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, darbar hall, morning room, dining room, etc.

The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the premises.

