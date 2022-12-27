Left Menu

Students will be taught 'corrected' version of Indian history from Vasant Panchami: Pradhan

Students across the country will be taught the corrected version of Indian history under the National Education Policy NEP from Vasant Panchami on January 26, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Students will be taught 'corrected' version of Indian history from Vasant Panchami: Pradhan
Students across the country will be taught the ''corrected'' version of Indian history under the National Education Policy (NEP) from Vasant Panchami on January 26, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a programme organised jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, the minister said books are being re-published with new compositions and these books will give clarity to the world about India.

''Students across the country will be taught a corrected version of Indian history under the National Education Policy from January 26 on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. The NEP will provide us with many opportunities. Mother tongue has been given priority in the NEP. Imparting education without giving priority to the mother tongue is meaningless,'' he said.

''We must give a new global perspective to India's ancient culture and civilisation in the 21st century. Books are being re-published with new compositions. These books will give clarity to the world about India. These books will be available in digital modes also,'' he added.

Pradhan said the G20 presidency is providing India with a golden opportunity to present its heritage to the world.

''We must make G20 a celebration as well as an opportunity to showcase India's art, culture and civilisation to the world,'' he said.

The programme was held at the Gopal Narayan Singh University in Jamuhar in Bihar's Sasaram district. It was attended by several scholars, including the vice-chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh Satyaprakash Bansal.

