Kayaking, canoeing competition begins on Tehri lake

Union Minister R K Singh on Wednesday kick-started a kayaking and canoeing competition on the Tehri lake here and announced that a world-class training centre of the sport will be opened nearby.

Inaugurating the event, the Union minister for power and new and renewable energy said THDC Limited will adopt the game and offer all help to the Uttarakhand government to establish the training centre. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the lake is fast emerging as an adventure tourism destination in the state.

A survey is being done to build a tunnel from Dehradun to Tehri, Dhami said.

The chief minister said sportspersons will benefit immensely from the state government's new sports policy. A separate quota for sportspersons will also be created in government jobs, he said.

It is for the first time that a national-level kayaking and canoeing festival is being held jointly by the Indian Olympic Association, Uttarakhand Olympic Association and Uttarakhand Kayaking and Canoeing Association with technical support from THDC and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Around 300 athletes from different states in the country are participating in the competition, Uttarakhand Olympic Association general secretary D K Singh said.

