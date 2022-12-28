Left Menu

CM Gehlot approves Rs 31.50 crore to set up open gyms, fitness centres in Rajasthan

In his budget for the 2022-23 financial year, the chief minister had announced the opening of state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres in all divisions and open gyms at district headquarters, a release said.

Updated: 28-12-2022 22:03 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 31.50 crore to set up state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres and open gyms.

Gyms and fitness centres with modern facilities will be opened at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Barkatullah Khan Cricket Stadium in Jodhpur and all divisional headquarters, according to the proposal. Open gyms will be established at all district headquarters. In his budget for the 2022-23 financial year, the chief minister had announced the opening of state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres in all divisions and open gyms at district headquarters, a release said.

