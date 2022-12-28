Left Menu

Delhi University declares vacant seats for final leg of undergraduate admissions

According to a notification issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta, this would be the last and final round of undergraduate admissions for certain shortlisted colleges.Candidates who had applied for CSAS Common Seat Allocation System - 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate, Gupta said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University on Wednesday declared vacant seats across colleges as part of its last leg of undergraduate admissions for the 2022-23 academic year under a special spot round. The university has filled 65,000 of its total 70,000 seats across colleges, an official said. According to a notification issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta, this would be the last and final round of undergraduate admissions for certain shortlisted colleges.

''Candidates who had applied for CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) - 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round can participate,'' Gupta said in a statement. The second special spot admission round was announced days after the conclusion of the first one.

However, candidates who were offered a seat in any spot round will not be able to participate in the second special spot admission round, he said. ''On the announcement of this round, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions,'' Gupta added.

To be considered for the round, the candidates will have to opt for 'Special Spot - II' on the website dashboard. The application process, which opened on Wednesday, will culminate on Thursday.

The university has announced that the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the current academic session will conclude on Saturday.

