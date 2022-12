Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) Closes the Year with Two International Conferences

Gujarat, India (NewsVoir) Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) bid adieu to 2022 by hosting two international conferences. The third International Conference on Maintenance and Intelligent Asset Management (ICMIAM) on the theme, “Rural Assets for Sustainable Development” was held from 13-15 December 2022 and the 24th Annual Convention of the Strategic Management Forum (SMF) on the theme, “Rebuilding Organizations: Strategic Conversations for a Post Pandemic World” was held from 21-23 December 2022. Both the Conferences saw a huge turnout of scholars from countries around the world such as Australia, Sweden, France, United States of America, Portugal, among others. ICMIAM 2022 was organized in association with Federation University, Australia and Manipal Academy of Higher Education, India. Other partner institutions were the United Nations University; Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode; Laval University, Canada; Luleå University of Technology, Sweden; Development Management Institute, Patna; Asset Management Council, Australia; Asset Management Society of India and IEEE Gujarat Section. The event was co-sponsored by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Gopani Iron & Power (India) Pvt. Ltd, Union Bank of India and Sahaj Retail Limited. IRMA is also thankful to Canara Bank for sponsoring SMF 2022. Both the events saw pre-conference workshops, paper presentations by scholars and plenary sessions by master academicians on various themes. ICMIAM 2022 was graced by dignitaries such as Dr. Anne Gibbs, CEO, Asset Management Council Australian Dr. Syed Islam, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, Federation University (Australia), and Dr.Sanjeeb Kumar Patjoshi, IPS. Prof.HarekrishnaMisra from IRMA was the Convenor while Prof.Shyam Singh from IRMA was the Co-convenor of ICMIAM 2022. SMF 2022 was blessed with the presence of luminaries such as Dr. R.S. Sodhi, MD, GCMMF (Amul), Prof.BhimarayaMetri, SMF Chairperson & Director - IIM Nagpur, Prof.ArunadityaSahay, SMF Secretary General & Dean of Research - BIMTECH, Mr. Amit Mittal, DGM, Canara Bank, Mr.Abhishek Shukla, Vice President - Customer Success, Matter and Mr.SumitSabharwal, CEO, TeamLeaseHRtech. TeamLeaseHRtech Ltd, Dr. Srinivasan R. Iyengar, Director, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Dr.MahadeoJaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, Dr. P.K. Singh, Director, IIM Trichy, among other prominent national and international academic figures. Prof. Pratik Modi from IRMA was the Convenor while Prof. C Shambu Prasad from IRMA was the Co-convenor of SMF 2022.

