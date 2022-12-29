Sitharaman discharges from AIIMS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was discharged on Thursday.
She was admitted on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and stomach infection, officials said.
Sitharaman, 63, was in a private ward of the hospital, they said.
