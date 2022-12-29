Left Menu

Sitharaman discharges from AIIMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:03 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was discharged on Thursday.

She was admitted on Monday with symptoms of viral fever and stomach infection, officials said.

Sitharaman, 63, was in a private ward of the hospital, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

