Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran to head Maharashtra's new economic advisory body

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:09 IST
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran will head the new Economic Advisory Council of Maharashtra, the state government said on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in the Legislative Council in Nagpur.

“To make Maharashtra a trillion dollar economy, the state government is setting up an Economic Advisory Council, to be headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran,'' he said.

It will function as a private research organization with focus on issues related to agriculture, banking, engineering and education, among others, Fadnavis added. The government is also focusing on certain `aspirational' regions to enhance the state's human development index, he said.

