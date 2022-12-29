Left Menu

Woman sets herself ablaze in Hyderabad, dies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by setting herself ablaze at her house here on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at around 10.30 am when the woman, working in private sector, went to the terrace of her house and set herself ablaze by pouring petrol. She died on the spot, they said.

The exact reason for her to resort to the extreme step was not known. However, her parents suspect that due to some health issues she would have done it, an official at Jagadgirigutta Police Station said.

No suicide note was found, the official said. A case was registered and further investigations were on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

