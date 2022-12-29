Left Menu

NCSC seeks action against Bigg Boss contestant for casteist remark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala for his alleged casteist remark against co-contestant Archana Gautam.

The remark was made during an episode of the TV reality show aired on Wednesday.

In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam ''neech jati ke log'' (a low caste person).

Gautam had unsuccessfully contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a Congress ticket.

According to Indian law, the NCSC said, ''this is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India''.

''You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice,'' it said in the notice.

