Left Menu

U.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban

He said the United Nations was actively working to get the ban reversed. The ban on female aid workers was announced by the Islamist Taliban-led administration on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 23:58 IST
U.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and will seek to meet the highest possible officials within the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday. "We regret to see that there is already an impact of this decision on our programs," Ramiz Alakbarov, U.N. humanitarian aid coordinator in Afghanistan, told reporters in New York.

The United Nations said on Wednesday that some "time-critical" programs in Afghanistan had temporarily stopped and warned many other activities will also likely need to be paused because of the ban. Alakbarov said that the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan were "enormous" and the United Nations was committed to staying and delivering help. He said the United Nations was actively working to get the ban reversed.

The ban on female aid workers was announced by the Islamist Taliban-led administration on Saturday. It follows a ban imposed last week on women attending universities. Girls were stopped from attending high school in March. The Taliban seized power in August last year. They largely banned education of girls when last in power two decades ago but had said their policies had changed. The Taliban-led administration has not been recognised internationally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022