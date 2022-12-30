Centre effects joint secretary-level reshuffle

Nineteen bureaucrats have been appointed to different central government departments as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Padam Lal Negi has been appointed as joint secretary & financial advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Sanjeev Kumar Kassi will be joint secretary, Coal Ministry and Gangadhar Panda, as additional director of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Jitendra Srivastava, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, has been named joint secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation and K Manicka Raj as joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Preet Pal Singh has been appointed as joint secretary, Ministry of Food Processing industries, Rina Sonowal Kouli as joint secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram will be joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Chittaranjan Dash and Ravi Shankar have been appointed as principal commissioners, Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Deepika Kachhal will be joint secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Manish Kumar Kanojia will be financial advisor, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Mumbai, Surender Mehra as adviser, NITI Aayog and Sanjiv as joint secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said the order.

Lucas Laiconsing Kamsuan has been appointed as joint secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Anshu Manish Khalkho will be director (A&F), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), A Dhanalakshmi as joint secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Mebanshailang R Synrem will be joint secretary, Ministry of tourism and Preetam B Yashvant as joint secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, the order said.

