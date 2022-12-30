Person taken into custody in connection with homicides of four Idaho students - NBC News
The dead were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
- Country:
- United States
A 25-year-old man was taken into custody in Pennsylvania on Friday in connection with the homicides of four University of Idaho students in November, NBC News reported, citing law enforcement sources.
The unidentified man was apprehended in the Scranton area, the network reported. Police officials in Idaho said they would hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time about the case.
Police in Moscow, Idaho, a college town of about 25,000 people, on Nov. 13 found the bodies of three female students and one male student inside an off-campus house. The victims appeared to have been killed with a knife or some other "edged" weapon, police said at the time. The dead were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-Conway, Latham lead strong NZ reply in Karachi test
Person taken into custody in connection with homicides of four Idaho students - NBC News
Devon Conway completes 1,000 Test runs, becomes fastest New Zealand batter to do so
PAK vs NZ, 1st Test: Conway, Latham propel New Zealand to 165/0 after Agha Salman's century
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania