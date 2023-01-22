Left Menu

Sanmar Group revamps Madhuram Narayanan Block at Cancer Institute in Chennai

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2023
The 23-year-old Madhuram Narayanan Block set up at the Cancer Institute here was given a facelift by city-based The Sanmar Group, under its corporate social responsibility initiative, the company said on Sunday.

The block at the institute located in Adyar in the city was set up in memory of Madhuram, the mother of late The Sanmar Group Chairman N Sankar at a cost of about Rs 6 crore in 2000.

At an event held recently, the block was rededicated by Vice Chairman N Kumar and deputy chairman Vijay Sankar.

The institute's Chairman and noted industrialist R Seshasayee said: ''For N Sankar, the purpose was more important than the money involved. He supported a number of institutions, including Cancer Institute, much before corporate social responsibility was mandated.'' ''Cancer care was one of his high-priority objectives, and he (N Sankar) never hesitated to extend his support for the cause,'' Seshasayee was quoted as saying in a company statement.

The modernisation and expansion at the cost of about Rs 6 crore has helped the block improve its physical infrastructure. It has new consultation rooms, an emergency ward, 23 state-of-the-art patient rooms, among others.

The Sanmar Group has been supporting the Cancer institute since 2000. The Chairman Emeritus of the Sanmar Group, K S Narayanan was a benefactor of the Cancer Institute.

''At the Sanmar Group, healthcare projects are at the core of what we do. And this we do with meaningful partnerships with charitable hospitals like the Cancer Institute, with whom we share our vision of quality healthcare at an affordable cost for all,'' Vijay Sankar said.

