Left Menu

On the one hill with mobile signal, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom

At the only place in their village where they could find a strong mobile internet signal - a windswept hill on the barren steppe - Ukrainian fifth-grader Mykola Dziuba and his friends have built makeshift tent to serve as a remote classroom. "We sit here for around two or three hours, sometimes just for an hour," said Dziuba as the wind rattled the rickety structure.

Reuters | Updated: 24-01-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 19:31 IST
On the one hill with mobile signal, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At the only place in their village where they could find a strong mobile internet signal - a windswept hill on the barren steppe - Ukrainian fifth-grader Mykola Dziuba and his friends have built makeshift tent to serve as a remote classroom.

"We sit here for around two or three hours, sometimes just for an hour," said Dziuba as the wind rattled the rickety structure. "When it got cold recently, it wasn't too great." Dziuba's school in eastern Ukraine has been in distance-learning mode since the start of the new school year in September, a few weeks before the area was recaptured from Russian occupation during a Ukrainian counteroffensive. That prompted him and his friends to seek out their own spaces for learning.

He said they collected the materials - plastic sheeting, wooden poles, bricks and sand - from around their homes. In the shadow of a water tower on a low hill they discovered the mobile coverage was good enough for a stable internet connection. The tattered tent they built soon attracted more of their classmates.

"Everyone was sitting there talking, the teacher was showing us things," Dziuba said. "We did a lot." The students listen to lectures and send assignments back and forth to their teacher via messaging apps.

School director Liudmyla Myronenko said she had not expected her students to approach their remote studies so enthusiastically. "I was really in awe of the children," she said. "They wanted to see us, they wanted to communicate with us somehow."

Russia invaded Ukraine 11 months ago, starting a conflict that has killed thousands and ravaged swathes of territory, especially in Ukraine's south and east. Repeated Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure since last October have also plunged large parts of the country into periodic power outages. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
3
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India
4
Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

Daniel Calugar Share How AI Protects Your Finance Account from Fraud

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023