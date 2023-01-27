Maha: CM Shinde attends 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' from school where he once studied

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited the Thane civic school where he once studied to virtually join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme and exhorted students and parents not to take stress during exams.

He hoped that students are stress-free and said that they should participate in sports and other extracurricular activities.

PM Modi’s tips during the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, his annual interaction with students about issues like stress and studies related to exams, will surely help students, said Shinde.

“Students and parents should not take stress during exams,” Shinde said at the Thane Municipal Corporation school no. 23 at Kisan Nagar where he studied.

He recalled the memories of his school teacher Raghunath Parab and said the existing school, which is now a building, operated from a chawl then. Shinde said the students would clean the school by themselves.

The CM checked the drinking water facility at the school and also visited its computer laboratory and classrooms.

In a related event, he announced that the ‘Exam Warriors’ book by the prime minister will be made available to TMC and zilla parishad schools in the state for free. A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.