Left Menu

Maha: CM Shinde attends 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' from school where he once studied

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 19:31 IST
Maha: CM Shinde attends 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' from school where he once studied
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited the Thane civic school where he once studied to virtually join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme and exhorted students and parents not to take stress during exams.

He hoped that students are stress-free and said that they should participate in sports and other extracurricular activities.

PM Modi’s tips during the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, his annual interaction with students about issues like stress and studies related to exams, will surely help students, said Shinde.

“Students and parents should not take stress during exams,” Shinde said at the Thane Municipal Corporation school no. 23 at Kisan Nagar where he studied.

He recalled the memories of his school teacher Raghunath Parab and said the existing school, which is now a building, operated from a chawl then. Shinde said the students would clean the school by themselves.

The CM checked the drinking water facility at the school and also visited its computer laboratory and classrooms.

In a related event, he announced that the ‘Exam Warriors’ book by the prime minister will be made available to TMC and zilla parishad schools in the state for free. A record 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registrations are at least 15 lakh higher than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023