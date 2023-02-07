Left Menu

Govt extends cut-off date for completing MBBS internship to Aug 11

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:41 IST
Govt extends cut-off date for completing MBBS internship to Aug 11
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Union Health Ministry has extended from June 30 to August 11 the cut-off date for MBBS aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship.

''Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across 5 States/UTs who were not eligible for #NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, MoHFW has decided to extend last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 11th Aug 2023,'' the ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.

''More than 3000 BDS students across States/UTs were not eligible for #NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to 30th June 2023. Wishing all candidates the very best,'' it said. Earlier, on January 13, the cut-off date was extended from March 31 to June 30.

''In continuation of NBEMS notice dated January 13 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare... the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to August 11,'' a notice by the National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said.

Accordingly, desirous candidates who are completing their internship during July 1 to Aug 11 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2023 can apply for NEET-PG 2023 from Feb 9 (3PM onwards) to Feb 12 (till 11:55 PM), the notice stated.

Such candidates shall be able to choose the preferred state and city for taking the examination amongst those cities which are available at the time of closure of previous registration window on January 27, on a first come first serve basis.

Several student union bodies, prospective candidates and state authorities had urged the ministry to extend the eligibility date.

They are now also demanding postponement of the date of NEET-PG examination.

The NEET PG entrance exam 2023 is scheduled for March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

