Left Menu

Docs boycott work in J'khand, health services paralysed

Former Jharkhand health minister Bhanu Pratap Sahi raised the matter of doctors protest in the Assembly during the day and said government should intervene to resolve their issues.Even though the government did not reply to Sahi in the House, state Health Minister Banna Gupta told reporters outside that government will talk to the doctors and resolve their concerns.On the assault of the Ranchi surgeon, Gupta said he has asked Ranchi senior superintendent of police to find the reason behind it and ensure stringent action in the case.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:42 IST
Docs boycott work in J'khand, health services paralysed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Health services in private and government hospitals across Jharkhand was paralysed on Wednesday as a large number of registered doctors observed token boycott of services in protest against repeated assaults on medicos in the state.

Emergency services are exempted from the purview of the protest, said Jharkhand Health Service Association (JHSA) and Jharkhand chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), who have jointly called for the boycott.

The Associations have demanded that the Medical Protection Act be implemented in the state and Clinical Establishment Act amended at the earliest for greater protection to the doctors.

The protest follows the assualt of noted orthopaedic surgeon of Ranchi, Anchal Kumar at his residence by unidentified miscreants on Monday.

The sadar hospital and the outpatient department (OPD) of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in the Jhrkhand capital city wore a deserted look during the day due to it.

A senior doctor of Ranchi’s Sadar hospital, Ajit Kumar said, “They (medicos) were on duty but OPD, lab and ultrasound services were affected in the hospital. However, all kinds of emergency services remained unaffected.” At RIMS, doctors and teachers loyal to the Teachers Association and Junior Doctors Association stayed away from duty forcing the OPD to remain closed for the day.

They, however, claimed that doctors attended indoor and emergency duties so that no patient suffered.

In Jamshedpur, teachers of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital, doctors and medical officers of Sadar hospital, medicos of private clinics and nursing homes took out a rally to the deputy commissioner's office to lodge their protest.

Doctors of Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital in Dhanbad boycotted OPD duty but attended the patients in the emergency department.

The IMA state coordinator Ajay Kumar Singh claimed that about 14,000 registered doctors of private clinics, nursing homes, government health centers and hospitals including six medical colleges of the state took part in the protest and boycotted work on Wednesday.

JHSA secretary Thakur Mritunjay Kumar Singh said, “It is the state government’s responsibility to provide security to doctors. Ironically, neither the governor nor any health official contacted the doctors’ bodies over the issue”.

He alleged that seven doctors were assaulted or insulted in the last two months in different districts of Jharkhand like Garhwa, Hazaribag, Lohardaga and Ranchi but no action was taken. Former Jharkhand health minister Bhanu Pratap Sahi raised the matter of doctors’ protest in the Assembly during the day and said government should intervene to resolve their issues.

Even though the government did not reply to Sahi in the House, state Health Minister Banna Gupta told reporters outside that government will talk to the doctors and resolve their concerns.

On the assault of the Ranchi surgeon, Gupta said he has asked Ranchi senior superintendent of police to find the reason behind it and ensure stringent action in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023