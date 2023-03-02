Grade Three teachers' vacancies to be filled soon, Rajasthan education minister tells House

All vacant posts for Grade Three teachers in Rajasthan will be filled shortly, Education Minister BD Kalla said on Thursday.

Replying to a query during Question Hour in the Assembly, Kalla assured the House that all 39,000 vacant posts for Grade Three teachers will be filled through counselling after the announcement of the teacher eligibility test results.

Replying to supplementary questions on transfers and postings, Kalla said a notice was issued on August 14, 2021, by the secondary education director regarding the online transfer application form for Grade Three teachers. Kalla clarified that the application is just a process and does not have the right to transfer. Due to a lack of policy decisions at that time, transfers could not be done on the basis of those applications, he said.

Kalla, while responding during a discussion on grants related to the Primary and Secondary Education department in the Assembly on Wednesday, said that work on the transfer policy for Grade Three teachers is going on and it will soon be brought in the public domain.

