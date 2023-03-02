DU ensuring minimum plucking of flowers on campus: VC Yogesh Singh at 'Pushpotsav 2023'

The Delhi University is using flowers in pots for decoration during events as part of its efforts to ensure minimum plucking of flowers on the campus, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event, Singh also asserted that a good future can be created by adopting floriculture along with traditional farming.

Various colleges participated in University of Delhi's 65th Annual Flower Show organized on Thursday at its Gautam Buddha Centenary Garden. The exhibition was organized as ''Pushpotsav 2023: Centenary of Blooming Delhi University''.

''DU is making such arrangements that minimum plucking of flowers is done for decoration. If decoration is to be done, it should be done with flower pots so that they can be kept back safely and there is no harm to the flowers,'' Singh said, Chief guest Satish Upadhyay said in his address that coming in contact with flowers gives immense happiness. He said the role of flowers is important everywhere -- from worship to social functions.

Presiding over the function, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that in 1998, a person started cultivation of flowers in Mahog village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district and today the village is generating a flower business worth about Rs 40 crore.

He said the global demand for flowers is worth Rs 90 thousand crore, in which India's share is one per cent. ''We can further increase our share in such a huge global market''.

At the end of his address, the Vice Chancellor congratulated all the gardeners, participating colleges and the Horticulture Department, including the Horticulture Committee, for the successful organization of the exhibition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)