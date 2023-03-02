Left Menu

NSDCI, Pearson partner to work towards enhancing workforce skills

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:08 IST
The National Skill Development Corporation International and learning platform Pearson have joined hands to work towards enhancing workforce skills in India.

The partnership will promote Pearson's global programmes called Business Technology and Education Council (BTEC) among education partners and affiliates in India.

''This collaboration has been initiated to catalyse the adoption of academic and vocational qualifications that are recognised by education ministries and employers globally,'' a release said on Thursday.

NSDC International will support Pearson to generate awareness about their BTEC programmes within its ecosystem, help increase outreach through its Skilling Audience across more than 11,000 training centres, 750 PMKK (centres of excellence) and over 13,000 schools/ universities/ academic institutes across more than 700 districts.

Maneesh Mishra, Executive Vice President-Strategy at NSDC, said they will strengthen the learning provided in vocational courses.

''We are hopeful that the fusion of the university curriculum and vocational courses will offer the finest learning infrastructure for our leaders,'' he said.

Jane Baker, Vice President of Workforce Skills at Pearson, said the partnership will support young learners to access globally recognised career-focused Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) qualifications from Pearson.

