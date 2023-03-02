Left Menu

JNU VC withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50K for violence, claims she was 'not informed'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday withdrew the rules that stipulated students can face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse and holding dharna on campus, with its VC Santishree D Pandit claiming that she was not aware that such a document was prepared and released.This comes after the 10-page document drew a sharp reaction from students and teachers, who have termed it draconian.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 21:10 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday withdrew the rules that stipulated students can face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse and holding dharna on campus, with its VC Santishree D Pandit claiming that she was not aware that such a document was prepared and released.

This comes after the 10-page document drew a sharp reaction from students and teachers, who have termed it draconian. Late on Thursday, Chief Proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra issued a notification saying the document on rules and discipline of JNU students is withdrawn, citing administrative reasons.

The document titled 'Rules of Discipline and proper conduct of students of JNU' had laid out punishments for different kinds of acts like protests and forgery, and procedures for proctorial enquiry and recording a statement. The punishment ranged from a fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 or rustication and cancellation of admission.

According to the now-withdrawn rules, a student might face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse and manhandling towards another student, staff, or faculty members.

''I was not aware of such a circular. I am in Hubli for an international conference. The chief proctor did not consult me before releasing the document. I was not aware that such a document is being drafted. I got to know about it through newspapers. That is why, I have withdrawn it,'' JNU Vice-Chancellor Pandit told PTI.

In the notification, the chief proctor said the document has been withdrawn at the VC's direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

