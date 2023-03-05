Left Menu

Embrace challenges in life: Himachal CM Sukhu to students

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:18 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday urged students to utilise their abilities to overcome the challenges in life with determination and self-belief to achieve success.

He was addressing students of a Sainik School at Sujanpur Tihra here.

Schools are the temples of learning and the treasure house of knowledge, which teaches us to face the day-to-day challenges and instill a sense of responsibility and discipline in us, Sukhu said.

He emphasised on the need to develop skills and shape the students’ careers as per the requirements of the fast-changing world.

The chief minister praised the school authorities for admitting girls in the institute.

On the occasion, school principal Manoj Kumar Mahawar presented several demands of the institute before the chief minister, who assured him of considering them and taking them up with the Defence Ministry.

