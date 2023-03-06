IICA and IIM Jammu launch 'Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs & Management'

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) in association with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu launched a new programme, Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs and Management at New Delhi.

The programme was launched by Shri Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, in the presence of Dr. Milind. P. Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu; Prof. B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu; Shri Praveen Kumar, Director General & CEO, IICA; Prof Naveen Sirohi, Head, School of Finance, IICA; and Dr. Mahesh Gadekar, Chairperson, Executive MBA, IIM Jammu, besides other dignitaries, faculty and staff members from the both Institutes.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Govil termed the launch a historic day for both Institutes of national importance. He lauded the efforts of IICA and IIM Jammu for launching this programme in a quick time frame. He mentioned that the programme aims to provide a comprehensive learning of Corporate Affairs, Corporate Governance, Regulatory Compliance, Management and Corporate Social Responsibility. This collaboration between two Institutes of National Importance offers the fusion of the contemporary corporate sector’s issues in present VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) times and management education expertise.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kamble termed the programme to be a significant milestone for both Institutes. He mentioned that business organisations face a lot of challenges in the rapidly changing business and economic scenario creating a need for leadership skills and organisational capabilities for their professionals at all levels. The Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs and Management from IIM Jammu and IICA aims to address such challenges by building the skills and knowledge of their professionals and in turn, drive their business growth effectively with responsible and sustainable practices.

Prof. Sahay provided an overview of IIM Jammu and stressed that owing to the global disruptions, business professionals have to reinvent and adapt to the changing circumstances in order to prove their relevance. IIM Jammu and IICA Executive MBA - Corporate Affairs & Management aims to address such key challenges. The programme aims to produce global leaders, prepared to tackle the challenges of the world effectively.

Shri Praveen Kumar mentioned that in today’s rapidly changing scenario to survive and thrive, future business managers must constantly evolve the way they think and act, expanding their role beyond general administration and reporting. They are judged not only for the bottom line but also for efforts taken for running the business in a responsible and sustainable manner. The IICA-IIMJ led Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs and Management programme aims to meet the changing demands and offer contemporary and relevant competencies needed by future business leaders and managers.

The Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs & Management (Blended Mode) is a unique programme designed for mid-career professionals to enhance and advance their corporate affairs and management skills and knowledge. The minimum experiences required for the programme is three years. The programme is open to all professionals and entrepreneurs from various industries who want to take on corporate affairs leadership roles. The programme will be offered in a blended mode enabling the participants to balance their work and personal commitments while completing the programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)