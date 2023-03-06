Left Menu

Delhi mayor to resolve civic issues by bringing 'Kejriwal model' of governance to MCD

She also emphasised her concern over the absence of principals, guards, ayas, housekeeping staff and administrative workers in various schools, the statement said.The mayor said she plans to resolve this now by bringing the Kejriwal model of governance to the MCD.During the inspection, Oberoi said now work will be done to transform MCDs schools, hospitals, parks, roads, garbage management system, on a mission mode.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 22:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OberoiShelly)
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday said she has planned to resolve civic issues by bringing the ''Kejriwal model'' of governance to the municipal corporation. The mayor visited ward no. 55 (Shalimar Bagh-A) and ward no. 66 (Wazirpur), along with local councillors, deputy commissioner, and various officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), her office said in a statement.

Oberoi also inspected various schools, hospitals, parks and community centres, it said. She also emphasised her ''concern'' over the ''absence of principals, guards, ayas, housekeeping staff and administrative workers'' in various schools, the statement said.

The mayor said she ''plans to resolve this now by bringing the Kejriwal model of governance'' to the MCD.

During the inspection, Oberoi said ''now work will be done to transform MCD's schools, hospitals, parks, roads, garbage management system, on a mission mode''. She also said the 10 guarantees given by the Aam Aadmi Party ''will be fulfilled as soon as possible''.

The mayor first inspected a park in Shalimar Bagh-A's Haiderpur village along with councillor Jalaj Chaudhary. She raised her concern about the park's upkeep and met with the horticulture department's officers present at the site.

Oberoi also visited three schools in the ward. She noticed ''absence of administrative staffers and security guards at the schools'', and later instructed officers to arrange guards for schools, and strengthen the infrastructure, the statement said.

The mayor also expressed displeasure over principals being absent in some of the schools, and in many cases students were being made to sit on floor, it said.

Apart from this, she took information about the quality of mid-day meals being provided to children in schools. Later, Oberoi visited the MCD Ayurvedic Hospital located in Haiderpur village. The hospital is in a ''completely dilapidated condition'', the statement said.

She was apprised that there is a ''shortage of medicines'' at the hospital. The mayor also interacted with the patients there and took stock of the treatment being provided to them.

The mayor ordered officers to fix all the problems and work on improving its infrastructure.

