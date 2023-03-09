Indian-American finance professional announces candidacy for Virginia's House of Delegates

Indian-American Democrat Party member and a senior finance professional, Kannan Srinivasan, has announced his candidacy for the Virginia House of Delegates.

Srinivasan currently serves as Vice-Chair in the Virginia State Medicaid Board (DMAS) and he took to Twitter to announce his candidacy for the 26th District of the Virginia House of Delegates.

''It is with immense pride that I declare my candidacy to represent Loudoun County, which has been my home for a quarter century,'' Srinivasan said in a release he tweeted on March 5.

“My experience in both the public and private sectors will serve the residents of Loudoun and Virginians across the Commonwealth well,'' he said.

According to the release, Srinivasan announced his candidacy with 20 major endorsements and the support of elected officials and residents across the district.

''Kannan Srinivasan has been a public servant for years. I enthusiastically endorse his candidacy for Virginia State Delegate and will do all I can to help him become a member of the Virginia General Assembly,'' Loudon County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall said.

Srinivasan who immigrated from India in the early 90s serves as a Commissioner in Loudoun Economic Development Advisory Commission, where his focus is on helping Loudoun diversify its economy, his website said.

''I will fight for our public schools, stand up for gun safety, and protect abortion rights. I look forward to earning your support,'' Srinivasan tweeted.

As a young individual, Srinivasan was hit by a truck and was denied Medicaid assistance. He is now a part of the Virginia Medicaid Board and has helped expand it to cover more than 2 million Virginians.

A University of Madras graduate, Srinivasan served as Treasurer of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee (LCDC) for two terms (four years) and was recently its finance chair.

He got his Chartered Accountant professional certification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and was the Secretary of Democratic Asian Americans of Virginia.

''Kannan's parents were proud school teachers who instilled the value of public service, and he believes in education being the greatest equalizer and the best investment for our community's future,'' his website said.

