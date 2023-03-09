Left Menu

HP school education board to set up 'flying squads' to check cheating

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:39 IST
HP school education board to set up 'flying squads' to check cheating
The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board on Thursday said it will set up teams at the district level across the state to combat cheating in the board examinations for classes 10 and 12 beginning this week.

All preparations have been completed, board secretary Dr Vishal Sharma said here, adding that 90,637 students will take the Class 10 board exams and 1,03,928 students will appear in that of Class 12.

While the Class 10 exams will begin on March 11, the Class 12 boards will begin on March 10. The exams will continue up to March 31.

The board secretary said 2,180 examination centres have been set up across the state.

Sharma further said 'flying squads' will be formed at the district level to check cheating.

