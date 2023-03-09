Pradhan, Gina Raimondo hold discussion on forging stronger linkages in skilling sector

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with United States Secretary of Commerce, Ms. Gina Raimondo with focus on forging stronger linkages between India and the U.S in skilling sector.

Shri Pradhan informed that both the leaders agreed to strengthen institutional mechanisms for making the Indian skill ecosystem more vibrant as well as for building workforce of the future. He said that skills and competencies have become more important than degrees in today’s times.

The Minister informed that both discussed ways to create lifelong learning opportunities of a large scale and deepen our collaborations in 3S—Skilling, Start-ups and SMEs.

Both agreed that the size of India’s workforce on one hand, and size of opportunities in critical and emerging technologies in U.S. on the other, can be aligned for mutual benefit to both our countries.

Shri Pradhan appreciated Ms. Gina Raimondo’s high regard for Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership and vision for India’s fast-paced growth.

(With Inputs from PIB)