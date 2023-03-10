New Delhi [India], March 9: On the occasion of International Women's Day, Hello Entrepreneurs, an e-magazine for startups and entrepreneurs, has recognised 15 women entrepreneurs to reckon in 2023 from various industries. The list includes women who have shown exemplary leadership skills, determination, and innovative thinking in their respective fields. The listicle is a celebration of women entrepreneurs who have not only broken the glass ceiling but also inspired others to follow in their footsteps. The entrepreneurs on the list come from diverse industries, such as technology, healthcare, beauty, education, and more. The listicle is an acknowledgement of the significant contributions made by women entrepreneurs and a call to action for more women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

- Rekha Atri is co-founder and CEO at iKargos.com, a full-stack cross-border digital supply chain platform. iKargos.com simplifies international logistics for the end customer by providing a transparent and cost-effective supply chain. iKargos.com provides a comprehensive tool kit with services like freight, customs clearance, certifications, reports, warehousing, transportation etc. An integrated dashboard helps customers manage their shipments online. iKargos.com has scaled to more than 20 locations and over 500 customers in 3 years.

- Anamika Mishra is a trailblazer in the field of leadership, with over 15 years of experience across various industries. Starting as a teacher and call centre trainer, she quickly rose through the ranks, working as an IT professional on SAP modules before transitioning into a leadership role at Techila Global Services. Anamika has been a passionate advocate for women's empowerment, dedicating her time and energy to promoting gender equality and diversity in the workplace. Her leadership has been instrumental in establishing Techila Global Services as a top employer, winning numerous accolades and recognition in the industry.

Dr. Purtika Choudhury, the Director of Arc Content Writing Services, is an entrepreneur on the rise in 2023. With her focus on delivering SEO-optimized content solutions, her company has earned a reputation for excellence with years of experience, exceptional testimonials, and a wide range of satisfied clients from India and abroad. If you're looking for a content solution provider that can provide impeccable and creative content, Arc Content Writing Services is the company to watch out for.

- Supriya Paul is the co-founder and CEO of Josh Talks, a media platform focused on providing career guidance and access to role models for audiences in Tier II and III cities in India. With over one million app installs and funding of $4.99M, the platform is available in 10 regional languages and has helped over 500K people per month. Supriya was named in Asia 30 under 30 in 2018 and won the SheThePeople Digital Women Award in 2017 for Best Content Creation.

- Dr Sanjeen Sawhney, Managing Director, ANB Auto India Pvt. Ltd is one of the leading entrepreneurs in the country. She has won various accolades-convenor of the Delhi School of Economics, and was honoured with a doctorate by the World Peace Institute of the United Nations. Dr Sawhney has been a panellist on prestigious business TV channels. She has been awarded the International prestigious Nelson Mandela Award and also the Best Woman Entrepreneur by Zee Media. Dr Sawhney has made it to the glorious list of top entrepreneurs of well-known publications like Fortune, India Today and Fox Story India. She has also worked for the prestigious United Nations Organisation.

- Sowmya Iyer is the founder and CEO of Clarity Communication, a PR agency and Bell Jar, a PR education & Training firm. In her entire experience, Sowmya saw a perennial gap between what was promised & what was being delivered to the clients. When she established Clarity PR, she tried to bridge this gap, thus understanding the requirements of the clients' vis-a-vis deliverables.

With more than 20 years of PR experience, Sowmya has contributed lucratively to her wide range of clientele in an environment that thrives on stiff competition. Her relentless pursuit of excellence in producing work has successfully resulted in maintaining long-term relationships with clients.

- Vanitaa Rawat is an entrepreneur, content creator, NLP practitioner, and life coach. With over 13 years of experience in the corporate world, she quit her job to pursue her dream of becoming an independent entrepreneur. She has since become an inspiration to thousands of women and emphasises the importance of self-belief, planning, and prioritising to achieve success. As a content creator, she started uploading motivational videos during the Covid-19 pandemic to spread positivity and inspire people across the country. Vanitaa believes in the power of positivity and never lets negativity or criticism get in her way.

- Rachana Chowdhary, Founder of Media Value Works, with over 23 years of experience, is a Forbes Council member and a global entrepreneur. Specialist in counselling small and medium businesses to scale globally, Rachana is a media professional, mentor, and speaker with core skills in reputation-building strategies for organisations. As the founder of a global integrated marketing agency, MediaValueworks LLC, headquartered in the US and India, Rachana is helping many Indian customers with seamless campaigns across traditional and digital platforms.

Alongside media and publishing, Rachana has launched an MVW-MSME Development Centre for entrepreneurs to benefit and create value. While Rachana enjoys authoring articles and interviews, she is a passionate leader and strives to build more robust marketing avenues via collaborations for India to the World outreach.

- Priti Sheth is the founder of Maiora, a lab-grown diamond jewellery brand that celebrates women's empowerment. Coming from a design background and spending over 15 years in Melbourne, Australia, Priti decided to start her lab-grown/CVD Diamonds Jewellery brand in 2018 and launched it in 2020 to spread awareness of sustainable diamond jewellery in the industry. Running the brand with online and store models, with a focus on trust, customer satisfaction and design customisation. The brand is now expanding into the B2B space and seeking partnerships in Indian tier-1 and 2 cities. Maiora is more than just jewellery; it's a movement to inspire women to reach their full potential.

- Surbhi Saxena Madhwani, along with her husband Palak Madhwani, is the founder and chair of Monkey Ads Digital Marketing Agency, which has consulted for over 120 brands and coached 2000+ business owners, working professionals, and students in digital marketing. As the first women entrepreneur from Surat to be selected by Goldman Sachs for the 10K Women program, she received entrepreneurship development from IIM Bengaluru and the Indian School of Business (ISB). Surbhi has been awarded as Women of Wonders Award Winner Surat 2020 and Woman Leadership Award 2022. She aims to bring a Digital Revolution to MSMEs in India and abroad.

- Shruti Aggarwal is the founder of The Start up Lab, an all-in-one platform for startups in India. With seven years of experience in the Indian startup ecosystem, she helps budding entrepreneurs navigate the legal, technical, and monetary challenges of running a business. Shruti is also an angel investor and mentor for multiple platforms and has enabled 16 startups to get funded in the last two years. She has been recognised for her contributions to the startup community with awards such as the Startup Enabler by Indian Women Excellence & Leadership Awards 2018 and the Women shine award by CWE.

- Jyoti Dora is the founder of Readers Adda, which provides a comprehensive reading program for children aged 4-14 years. She is a Certified Storyteller, NLP Practitioner, and Transformation Coach with experience in customer empathy, sales, and marketing. Jyoti's research on the perception of books in young minds led her to develop a methodology to promote a positive habit of reading among children. She has helped numerous children develop language skills, communication skills, and confidence through her program. Jyoti has conducted seminars and received recognition for her noteworthy contribution to society. Her mission is to reach out to children and adults from all strata of society and help them become leaders of tomorrow.

- Usha Attaluri is the founder of Rasa PR Pvt Ltd, a global communications firm that collaborates with individuals, companies, and organisations to develop, market, and build brands. With a strong passion for public relations, Usha's acute interest in the field urged her to quickly learn the intricate details of the job, which helped her excel at it. Her core ethics of honesty and integrity are reflected in her work, and she believes that good PR is essential for any operation in today's day of instant communications and inquisitive citizens. She is also the organiser of SYM Digital Awards, India's privately organised awards showcasing innovative achievements with a difference.

- Ranjana Desai, cofounder and Director of Primex Media Services Pvt Ltd, started her career in journalism at a vernacular Gujarati newspaper, where she eventually met her cofounder and future husband, Nitesh Desai. When Nitesh was laid off from his work as a public relations officer in Surat, Ranjana suggested he open his own PR firm. This is the seed from which Prime Communication grew in 2006. In 2016, after much trial and error, Ranjana cofounded Primex Media Services Private Limited with Nitesh Desai. The husband-and-wife team didn't look back when they began serving the vast majority of Gujarat's corporate clients and India's most recognisable brands. Today Primex Media provides public relations (PR) and digital marketing services in India and beyond.

- Dr Akshaya Jain is a highly skilled cosmetologist and entrepreneur with over 12 years of experience in the field. She is the founder of Skintillatingg Clinics And Institute, a world-class cosmetology clinic with franchises and training institutes across India. Dr Akshaya is also a dedicated social worker, running a non-profit organisation called Amaleeni, which works towards women empowerment, skill development, and gender equality. She has been recognised with numerous awards for her work, including the Times Power Women Award, WOW Award, and the GEMS Award.

