Kannauj man booked for threatening Class 9 student with acid attack

PTI | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A man was booked on Friday for allegedly forcing to marry a Class 9 female student and threatening to pour acid on her if she continues to refuse, police here said. The girl, a resident of Kashiram Colony of Chhibramau Police Station area, in her complaint alleged that a youth stalks her on her way to school and keeps proposing her for marriage, they said. Police said that after she told her mother about the incident, she went to the house of the accused, Mohd Sakleen, but he threatened to shoot her. The victim's mother has also written a letter to the Chief Minister which is doing rounds on social media. Superintendent of Police, Kannauj, Kunwar Anupam Singh said that on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother, a case was registered against Sakleen under relevant sections and the matter is being investigated. Inspector Santosh Kumar Kushwaha said action will be taken against him if the allegations are found to be correct.

