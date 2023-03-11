CII TN State council elects Shankar Vanavarayar as Chairman

The executive director of Coimbatore-based ABT Industries Ltd part of Sakthi Group, Shankar Vanavarayar was elected as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu State Council for 2023-24, the industry body said on Saturday.

Wheels India Managing Director Srivats Ram was elected as the Vice Chairman, CII said.

Vanavarayar has been closely associated with CII and has been the chairman of CII family business network next generation committee. He was also the National chairman of CII Young Indian in 2011-12.

An alumni of Cardiff University in United Kingdom, Vanavarayar is also the president of Kumaraguru Institutions.

Srivats Ram is currently the managing director of Wheels India Ltd. He is also a member of the Board of Sundaram Finance Ltd, Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd and India Motor Parts and Accessories Ltd.

Ram, an alumni of Case Western Reserve University, US, is also the chairman and managing director of Sundaram Hydraulics Ltd and WIL Car Wheels Ltd, the release said.

