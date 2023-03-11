Gujarat: 'Sexually perverted content' sold as entertainment causing rise in rape cases, says resolution at meet of NGOs

''Sexually perverted content'' being sold as entertainment on OTT, social media platforms and in films was the cause of rise in cases of rape, functionaries of various NGOs that held a conference here on Saturday said.

At the 'Save Culture, Save Nation' conference attended by more than 30 NGOs, a resolution was passed seeking strong steps from the Union government to curb such content ''in the larger interest of the nation''.

''A national conference of NGOs which met here today concluded that sexually perverted content being sold as entertainment by content makers on OTT, social media platforms, films and pornography promotion were the main cause of increasing rapes,'' the organisers said in a release.

The resolution also suggested measures to the Central government to hold discussions with stakeholders to evolve ''a compulsory ethical code'' for films.

The government must enact laws with provisions of strong punishment for those selling sexually perverted content and breaking the proposed ethical code. At the conference, it was also proposed that a joint ''National Regulatory Authority'' be set up to oversee, regulate and prevent sexually perverted content for all audio-visual platforms including OTT, social media platforms and films with sweeping powers to punish violators.

The government must put a total ban on porn films and amend the Information Technology law to put all adult content in one group, which could only be accessed by viewers through Aadhar Card and fingerprint, etc. the organisers said in the release.

Such a mechanism would create ''moral pressure'' on viewers and prevent them from seeing such content, thus bringing down the revenue generated by the industry, the release said, adding erotic visual content ''provoking baser instincts'' was easily available on phones through social media platforms.

This was leading to sexual promiscuity in teenagers, said the resolution.

A research paper released on the occasion cited several studies to prove perverted content was main cause of rapes, the press release from the organisers added.

Central Information Commissioner (CIC) Uday Mahurkar, Secretary General of Hindu Dharma Acharya Swami Parmatmanand, and founder of People Against Rapes in India (PARI) Yogita Bhayana delivered the keynote address, it said.

The release said a copy of the resolution will be sent to leading figures, adding the organisers had the support of personalities like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Yoga guru Ramdev.

