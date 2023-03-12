Left Menu

JOA recruitment: 4 booked by Himachal's vigilance bureau for tampering with candidates' OMR sheets

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-03-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 00:34 IST
JOA recruitment: 4 booked by Himachal's vigilance bureau for tampering with candidates' OMR sheets
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday booked four people for allegedly tampering with OMR sheets to help candidates clear the Junior Office Assistant (JOA) (IT) (Post Code 939) examination held on April 24 last year, officials said.

The case has been registered on the basis of an inquiry after the paper for the examination for JOA (IT) (Post Code 965) recruitment on December 23 last year was leaked, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that two peons -- Kishori Lal and Madan Lal -- posted at the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) in Hamirpur tampered with the OMR sheets of two candidates and helped them get selected. One of the candidates was Madan Lal's son and the other was his neighbour, they said.

The niece of HPSSC senior assistant Uma Azad, who was caught red-handed by the vigilance sleuths while selling the question paper of the JOA (IT) examination on December 23 last year, and two others scored exceptionally high marks and the allegations are being probed, the officials said.

A case has been registered against Madan Lal, his son Vishal Choudhary, Kishori Lal and Dinesh Kumar in connection with the matter, they said.

Following the paper leak, the vigilance department is investigating 20 examinations held in the past three years.

The JOA (IT) paper leak came to light on December 23 last year when the vigilance sleuths arrested Azad with the solved question paper and cash worth Rs 2.5 lakh, among other things.

So far, eight people -- Azad, her sons Nikhil and Nitin, tout Sanjeev, his brother Shashi Pal, Neeraj, Ajay Sharma and Tanu Sharma -- have been arrested in connection with the case.

The state government suspended the functioning of the HPSSC in December over the paper leak. It postponed all the examinations scheduled to be held in the near future before dissolving the commission last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Electricity from thin air: an enzyme from bacteria can extract energy from hydrogen in the atmosphere

Electricity from thin air: an enzyme from bacteria can extract energy from h...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023