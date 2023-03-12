Left Menu

Maha: Woman student attempts suicide at ITI, dies during treatment

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:08 IST
A 23-year-old student who allegedly attempted suicide at an ITI in Maharashtra's Nagpur city died in a hospital, police said on Sunday.

Rani Amardeep Dhanvijay allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in the college premises on March 6 and was found unconscious by some students, an official said.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she died on Saturday night, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered by Dhantoli police and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

