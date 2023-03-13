Move ahead with change for better mindset: President Murmu to civil servants

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said civil servants should move ahead with the mindset of ''change for better'' as on many occasions it has been seen that there is a tendency to maintain the status quo.

Murmu congratulated the state civil services officers attending the 124th Induction Training Programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), who called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, on their promotion and induction into the Indian Administrative Services.

The president said almost all the officers have served in the state governments in different capacities for more than 20 years during which they must have faced several challenges and taken tough decisions.

''The president said on many occasions it is seen that there is a tendency to maintain the status quo. Either it is simple inertia or it is the indifference towards emerging problems of people arising out of the ever-changing scenario around us. Civil servants should move ahead with the mindset of 'change for better','' according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu urged the officers to work with the spirit of ''Nation First and People First''.

''She said that as IAS officers, they should adhere to the principles of integrity, transparency, commitment and promptness,'' the statement read.

The president said the country needs civil servants who are innovative, proactive and polite, professional, progressive, energetic, transparent, tech-enabled and constructive. ''Administrative leaders embodying these leadership styles and values will be better placed to serve the nation and citizens,'' the statement read.

