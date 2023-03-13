Left Menu

Move ahead with change for better mindset: President Murmu to civil servants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:47 IST
Move ahead with change for better mindset: President Murmu to civil servants
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said civil servants should move ahead with the mindset of ''change for better'' as on many occasions it has been seen that there is a tendency to maintain the status quo.

Murmu congratulated the state civil services officers attending the 124th Induction Training Programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), who called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, on their promotion and induction into the Indian Administrative Services.

The president said almost all the officers have served in the state governments in different capacities for more than 20 years during which they must have faced several challenges and taken tough decisions.

''The president said on many occasions it is seen that there is a tendency to maintain the status quo. Either it is simple inertia or it is the indifference towards emerging problems of people arising out of the ever-changing scenario around us. Civil servants should move ahead with the mindset of 'change for better','' according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu urged the officers to work with the spirit of ''Nation First and People First''.

''She said that as IAS officers, they should adhere to the principles of integrity, transparency, commitment and promptness,'' the statement read.

The president said the country needs civil servants who are innovative, proactive and polite, professional, progressive, energetic, transparent, tech-enabled and constructive. ''Administrative leaders embodying these leadership styles and values will be better placed to serve the nation and citizens,'' the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023