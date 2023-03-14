Left Menu

BRIEF-FDIC Planning Another SVB Auction - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 01:39 IST
March 13 (Reuters) -

* FDIC PLANNING ANOTHER SVB AUCTION - WSJ

* FDIC TOLD SENATE REPUBLICANS THAT THEY HAD ADDITIONAL FLEXIBILITY TO SELL SVB NOW THAT REGULATORS DECLARED ITS FAILURE THREAT TO FINANCIAL SYSTEM -WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3Tsa2dP Further company coverage:

