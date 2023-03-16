Gujarat has nearly 2.83 lakh educated but unemployed youths: Govt tells Assembly

Nearly 2.83 lakh educated and ''semi-educated'' youths are registered for jobs with various employment exchanges across Gujarat, the state government told the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

While 2,70,922 lakh youths are in the 'educated' category, 12,218 youngsters fall in the 'semi-educated' group, Gujarat Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Balwantsinh Rajput stated in written replies during Question Hour.

He was responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs on the unemployment scenario in the state. The Opposition MLAs had also sought to know how many youths were given government as well as private jobs during the last two years (2021 and 2022).

As per the figures shared by the minister, the highest number of unemployed youths, 26,507, were registered in Vadodara district, followed by Ahmedabad (17,896), Anand (18,525), Mahisagar (13,531) and Panchmahal (12,289).

Responding to sub-questions about jobs given during the last two years, Rajput stated that 4.70 lakh persons were given private jobs through employment exchanges.

The data did not reflect government jobs as the recruitment process for such posts were not conducted through employment exchanges, he said.

Rajput further informed the House that nearly 1.5 lakh youths were given government jobs during the last five years.

It is a matter of pride that Gujarat's rate of unemployment was just 2.2 per cent as against the national average of 4.4 per cent, said the minister.

