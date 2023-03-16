Left Menu

School girl jumps out of moving car, foils kidnap bid

In a daring act a 15-year-old girl student jumped out of a moving car at Pattamundai in Odishas Kendrapara district and foiled a kidnap bid after she was abducted by three miscreants on Thursday, police said.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:44 IST
  • India

In a daring act a 15-year-old girl student jumped out of a moving car at Pattamundai in Odisha's Kendrapara district and foiled a kidnap bid after she was abducted by three miscreants on Thursday, police said. The incident took place near M N High School under Pattamundai police station in Kendrapara district when the girl came out of it after writing a paper of the ongoing matriculation examination and was on her way home at around 11.20 am, the police said. The girl was dragged into the car by three unidentified miscreants and was attacked with a knife for resisting them. She suffered injuries on her hands, legs and neck but but she fought them valiantly and jumped out from the car after breaking a window glass, the police said.

The miscreants then fled in the car.

"We have registered a case in this matter and are verifying CCTV footage to identify the kidnappers. The girl was rushed to the community health center at Pattamundai for treatment. She is out of danger," said the inspector of Pattamundai police station, Tapan Rout.

