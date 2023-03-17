Left Menu

Three-day ‘Itra’ festival starts in Delhi’s Sunder Nursery

Atishi said itra-making is an ancient traditional industry in the country that has provided livelihood opportunities to people for centuries.The three-day festival will be held at Sunder Nursery from 12 noon to 10 pm. The fair will include stalls for handicrafts, artisanal products, and various cuisines, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:23 IST
Three-day ‘Itra’ festival starts in Delhi’s Sunder Nursery
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Tourism Department’s three-day long ‘Itra and Sugandhi Festival’ began at the Sunder Nursery in Nizamuddin on Friday.

Tourism Minister Atishi, at the inauguration ceremony, said the festival is part of several key initiatives of the Delhi government to provide a platform for traditional industries to grow and thrive.

Apart from sessions on aromatherapy and fragrance-making workshops, soulful performances by Nizami Brothers and Nooran Sisters will be highlights of the festival which will conclude on March 19, according to an official statement. Atishi said 'itra-making’ is an ancient traditional industry in the country that has provided livelihood opportunities to people for centuries.

The three-day festival will be held at Sunder Nursery from 12 noon to 10 pm. “Discussions on aromatherapy and perfume will also be organised. The fair will include stalls for handicrafts, artisanal products, and various cuisines,” the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023