Left Menu

India lacks talent for chip manufacturing; requires 10-13k resources by 2027: Meity official

While speaking at a panel discussion on Electronics Sector Skill Council foundation day, Ministry of Electronics and IT Scientist E Prashant Kumar said that India has a big pool of semiconductor design engineers, but to handle semiconductor plants, talents will initially come from overseas, and gradually resources will be developed in the country.For semiconductor manufacturing, other than Strategic Works, SCL etc, we do not have skilled manpower readily available in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:56 IST
India lacks talent for chip manufacturing; requires 10-13k resources by 2027: Meity official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

There is no skilled talent available to handle chip manufacturing plants in India, and there will be a requirement of 10,000-13,000 human resources to meet industry requirements by 2027, a Meity official said on Friday, citing an internal report. While speaking at a panel discussion on Electronics Sector Skill Council foundation day, Ministry of Electronics and IT Scientist 'E' Prashant Kumar said that India has a big pool of semiconductor design engineers, but to handle semiconductor plants, talents will initially come from overseas, and gradually resources will be developed in the country.

''For semiconductor manufacturing, other than Strategic Works, SCL etc, we do not have skilled manpower readily available in India. There will be around 10,000-13,000 kinds of requirements for semiconductor manufacturing,'' he said citing the task force report.

He later said the manpower to handle the wafer fab (semiconductor manufacturing plant) will initially come from outside, and then the companies will be engaged in creating skilled resources locally to meet the estimated requirement of a 10,000-13,000 talent pool by 2027.

Kumar said that under the Chips-to-Startup programme, the government is targeting to create over 85,000 skilled manpower by 2027 and provide expensive state-of-the-art chip designing EDA (Electronics Design Automation) tools to 120 organisations, including colleges, startups and public institutions, to give hands-on experience to students.

At the event, the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) launched the Electronics Olympiad in association with state-owned CSC E-governance Services that will engage students in schools, colleges and higher education institutions for competition in electronics projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023