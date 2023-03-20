Left Menu

Woman sexually assaulted in hospital in Kerala

Woman sexually assaulted in hospital in Kerala
In a shocking incident, a woman, who underwent surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital here, was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendant after she was shifted to the post operative facility, police said on Monday.

The police said an investigation has been launched after registering a case into the alleged incident that occurred on Saturday. The accused employee of the hospital went absconding soon after the incident. He will be caught soon, they said.

Taking a serious note of the incident, state Health Minister Veena George ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the Director of Medical Education.

