Left Menu

AAP's attempt to deceive, hide failure: Oppn parties on Delhi govt's Outcome budget

Such models do not exist at the ground level, he alleged.The Outcome Budget was a ploy to hide the failures of the AAP government, Delhi Congress said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 19:44 IST
AAP's attempt to deceive, hide failure: Oppn parties on Delhi govt's Outcome budget
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP and the Congress on Monday termed the Delhi government's Outcome Budget an ''attempt to deceive'' the people and ''hide their failure''.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that a ''white lie'' has been presented in the name of Outcome Budget.

''The AAP government has not not fulfilled its promise to provide 20 lakh jobs in Delhi, yet no action plan was presented for this. They (AAP) did not fulfil their promise to rejuvenate five markets of Delhi and generate employment,'' Bidhuri said.

He further alleged that the government ''lied'' about the pass percentage of class 10 and class 12 in its Outcome Budget.

''The Delhi government had announced to bring 15,000 buses on the roads of the capital, but 250 electric buses were brought in a year. The marshals in the buses have been removed due to non-payment of salaries. ''The Ashram flyover has been described as an achievement, while its work has not yet been completed, nor has it been fully operational,'' he alleged.

''The AAP government deceived the people of Delhi through its outcome budget,'' Delhi BJP said. The Delhi Congress alleged that the AAP ''wrongly presented the statistics to mislead people''.

Party's president Anil Chaudhary alleged the AAP government's Delhi model of education and health care was a ''mere stunt''.

''The AAP government is misleading the public by presenting wrong statistics in their outcome budget. Such models do not exist at the ground level,'' he alleged.

''The Outcome Budget was a ploy to hide the failures of the AAP government,'' Delhi Congress said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023