President Droupadi Murmu to attend Visva-Bharati convocation on Mar 28

President Droupadi Murmu and West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will attend the convocation of Visva-Bharati university for the year 2022 on March 28, the institute said on Monday. While President Murmu is the Visitor of the central varsity, which was founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore over a century back, Bose is the Rector.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 22:10 IST
President Droupadi Murmu and West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose will attend the convocation of Visva-Bharati university for the year 2022 on March 28, the institute said on Monday. While President Murmu is the Visitor of the central varsity, which was founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore over a century back, Bose is the Rector. The university said in a statement that the Convocation for 2022 will be held at Amrakunja, with Murmu being the chief guest. The convocation for the year 2021 was held on February 24 attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was the chief guest. The 2021 convocation could not be held that year due to covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the chancellor of the central university, had virtually addressed the 2020 convocation ceremony on February 19, 2021. Tagore, the first non-European Nobel Laureate, founded Visva-Bharati in 1921. It was declared to be a central university and an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament in 1951.

