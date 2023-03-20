Five hurt in fight between two groups of students from separate Delhi schools

Five students suffered injuries in a scuffle between two groups belonging to separate schools in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area on Monday, police said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered following the incident, they said.

Police said they were informed around 3.10 pm about the scuffle that broke out among students at a government school in Dayalpur.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that around 2.30 pm, a quarrel took place between the students of a government school, Karawal Nagar and their counterparts in a Khajuri Khas school, a senior police officer said.

During the scuffle, five students of Karawal Nagar school suffered knife injuries and were admitted to the GTB Hospital, he said, adding that the exact cause of the quarrel is being ascertained.

The accused students who were of reportedly from the school based in Khajuri Khas are being verified, police said, adding all students were in school uniform.

