Left Menu

Five hurt in fight between two groups of students from separate Delhi schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 23:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 23:20 IST
Five hurt in fight between two groups of students from separate Delhi schools
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Five students suffered injuries in a scuffle between two groups belonging to separate schools in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area on Monday, police said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered following the incident, they said.

Police said they were informed around 3.10 pm about the scuffle that broke out among students at a government school in Dayalpur.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that around 2.30 pm, a quarrel took place between the students of a government school, Karawal Nagar and their counterparts in a Khajuri Khas school, a senior police officer said.

During the scuffle, five students of Karawal Nagar school suffered knife injuries and were admitted to the GTB Hospital, he said, adding that the exact cause of the quarrel is being ascertained.

The accused students who were of reportedly from the school based in Khajuri Khas are being verified, police said, adding all students were in school uniform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023