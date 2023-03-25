Left Menu

U.S. warns China's promises often empty as Honduras wavers on Taiwan

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 08:39 IST
While a decision by Honduras to possibly severe ties with Taiwan in favour of China is a sovereign one, China often makes promises in exchange for recognition that remain unfulfilled, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taipei said on Saturday.

"Regardless of Honduras' decision, the United States will continue to deepen and expand our engagement with Taiwan in line with our longstanding one China policy," an American Institute in Taiwan spokesperson said.

"We strongly encourage all countries to expand engagement with Taiwan and to continue to stand on the side of democracy, good governance, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law."

